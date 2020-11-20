Travel Thru Takeout: Yi Peng blends the uniqueness of Thai culture in its food and ingredients

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a new place to try some traditional Thai food, a stop in Yi Peng is a must!

The restaurant is named after the annual sky lantern festival, and it’s almost as if the warmth from those lanterns hits you from the moment you walk in.

The extensive menu at CityCentre’s Yi Peng features a variety of standout offerings, reflective of traditional Thai dining.

Executive Chef Junnajet Hurapan (“Chef Jett”) has many years of experience, having started working in the kitchen at just 14 years old.

Watch as Chef Junnajet Hurapan tells us about how Yi Peng blends the uniqueness of the Thai culture in its food and ingredients.