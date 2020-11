The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Dr. Serge Gregoire with Mind Body Solutions shares how chronic stress can lead to more health issues and why your diet is a key factor in staying healthy.

He recommends consuming good healthy fats (like avocados, fish, eggs and nuts), and avoiding junk food to help your body support your adrenal glands.

For more information or to schedule a health exam, call 281- 616-3816 or visit them online at https://nutrition-houston.com/.