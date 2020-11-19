The Houston Rockets and Second Servings of Houston hosting “Thanksgiving’s On Us” food distribution

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets and Second Servings of Houston are hosting a “Thanksgiving’s On Us” food distribution tomorrow, just outside of the Toyota Center at 1317 Austin Street.

This contactless event is free, and open to the public from 10am – 12pm.

Volunteers from the Rockets and Second Servings will distribute 2,000 family-sized dinner boxes (equivalent to 16,000 chef-prepared meals), prepared by Hess Corporation’s Food Services Team, along with assorted seasonal produce from Brothers Produce, Ashcraft Bakery dinner rolls, stuffing, Southern Ice Cream cones, Frito-Lay chips, hand sanitizer and KN95 masks.

This wonderful partnership is helping to provide a holiday meal to those that have had a tough year, which has sadly affected our communities. There’s an increased number of families affected by food insecurity and hunger.

This marks the third food distribution between the Houston Rockets and Second Servings of Houston. To date, over 45,000 meals have been distributed through the partnership.

Those interested in donating to help Houstonians in need this Thanksgiving can text SERVINGS to 50155. All donations will go toward Second Servings’ mission to fight hunger and reduce food waste in Houston.