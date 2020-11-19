HL OBSESSIONS: Here’s 4 promo codes to get Courtney and Derrick’s favorite things

HOUSTON – Almost every day, Courtney and Derrick get asked about what they’re wearing or about some of the products they use.

So it’s time once again to share some of their favorite items this month.

If you love these products as much as they do, we have some discount codes for you as well!

Full disclosure: Courtney and Derrick are not paid or compensated by these companies at all, these are simply products they love.

First up is a jewelry label Courtney gets asked about every time she wears it.

DELAMORA DESIGNS

Houstonian Leslie de la Mora has been making jewelry for 6 years. She makes everything by hand at her kitchen table! Leslie taught herself how to make jewelry by watching YouTube videos and everything is designed to be worn alone or layered together.

HOUSTON LIFE SPECIAL OFFER

Use code “HOUSTONLIFE15” for 15% off your order today, November 18 through Sunday, November 22

Place your order HERE

This next obsession is one we are so proud of, it started off locally and you can find it now in a couple different states and big retailers.

BREAD MAN BAKING CO.

The Bread Man Baking Co. started in September, 2017. They use traditional baking methods and use natural, simple ingredients, no additives or artificial ingredients. They are always set up at Urban Harvest on Saturdays from 8am-12pm and at Galveston’s Own Farmers Market on Sundays from 9am-1pm.

HOUSTON LIFE SPECIAL OFFER

Mention “Houston Life” at either farmers market bake sale for 20% off your purchase.

Valid in person only.

Alright, Courtney is coming in hot with this next obsession that’s a classic of the French kitchen.

THE FAB FÊTE

The Fab Fête was created by hostess extraordinaire, Elizabeth Swift Copeland, who launched the new freezer-to-oven soufflé company earlier this month.

The Fab Fête soufflés are available in three flavors, including Signature Cheese, White Corn and Truffle, and Brio Trio, which is a soufflé sampler inspired by favorite charcuterie board selections

Soufflés arrive frozen, to prepare, simply thaw, bake (325˚F for 1 hour 20 minutes), and serve with your favorite sides.

HOUSTON LIFE SPECIAL OFFER

Use code “HLLOCALPICKUP” for 10% off your order today, November 18 through the end of the month, November 30.

Place your order HERE

Pick up address is at their showroom, here: 1919 Edwards Street, Houston TX 77007

The last obsession is a must this holiday season and this local shop is located in Rice Village.

ANVIL CARDS

They have hundreds of unique card designs and gifts from local artists. There’s a huge selection of Houston and Texas-themed t-shirts, hats, enamel pins, magnets, face masks, stationary and more. Every Anvil Card is made from start to finish – right there at their greeting card shop on Bissonnet.

HOUSTON LIFE SPECIAL OFFER

Use code “HOUSTONLIFE” for 20% off your order

Place your order HERE

If you loved these items as much as Derrick and Courtney, stay tuned for December obsessions!