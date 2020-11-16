Stephanie Bennett shares tips on helping your puppy adjust to being alone in the crate

HOUSTON – Over the last few months, our fur babies have been spoiled with their owners more than ever because of the pandemic.

With everyone working from home, our dogs have gotten used to their parents being there with them 24/7.

Even though there’s nothing more we’d rather do than spend time with our puppies, it may not be the best thing for them.

Stephanie Bennett, owner of Believe In Dog Training, is sharing her tips on why it’s so important for puppies to learn to be alone and settle in their crate.

If puppies don’t learn and practice this skill, many of them develop separation anxiety which could lead to bigger issues down the road.

Check out what Stephanie had to say about easing some of the common crate-training issues.