Local man’s journey to recover from back injury leads to new diagnosis

HOUSTON – For more than a decade, Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital – Katy has provided quality care that is customized to meet each patient’s individual needs.
Dr. Darshe Edge, a physical medicine and rehab specialist at Memorial Hermann Rehabilitation Hospital - Katy/UTHealth, and her patient Anthony Antwine, share his rehab journey following a back injury that lead to their discovery of a more severe spinal cord injury. Find out how he’s doing today and why a comprehensive rehabilitation care plan is so important for patients.
