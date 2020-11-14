Meet the couple behind Jinka, a Houston-based business born of love

HOUSTON – If you or a loved one has ever faced a life-changing diagnosis, you know how crucial a good support system can be. When one local man’s wife was diagnosed with pre-diabetes, he took it one step further and started looking for a way to help heal her.

LJ Williams developed a health food called Jinka to help his wife, Kim Williams, battle the disease. In discussing how it all started, the couple began with the first day they met.

When LJ Williams' wife Kim Williams was diagnosed with pre-diabetes, he quickly got to work and developed Jinka, a health food that has since turned into a thriving business in Houston (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“It was love at first sight. She seen me and just couldn’t take her eyes off me," joked LJ.

The pair laughed at LJ’s apparently incorrect memory. Kim took no time to set the record straight.

“When we met each other our first time, I didn’t gaze too long because he had on a choker," said Kim. “He wouldn’t shake me that day, so we connected, and it really has been love ever since.”

The couple then welcomed a baby girl into their lives, after which Kim received the news about her diagnosis. According to Kim, diabetes was not an option for their family.

“We had a one-year-old, and I had never been diagnosed with anything in life," said Kim. “I was just thankful to have a husband that understood that this wasn’t an option and was able to do something to correct it.”

Both Kim and LJ were familiar with home remedies for a variety of ailments. LJ decided to put his knowledge to use and worked to create something to help heal his wife.

“We went into fix it mode, researching what we could that deals with inflammation, and the universe willed us to create something that’s been super effective in a lot of people’s lives,” said LJ.

After several months of experiments and tests, Jinka was born. The product quickly developed a following, becoming a regular staple in many people’s daily routines. The couple is grateful to their loyal customers and even more grateful for each other.

“I mean he created it for me. I constantly say that, and how grateful I am for this moment. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else.” Kim

The couple shared three drink recipes using Jinka that are the perfect sippers for the holiday season.

Jinka Golden Milk

Ingredients:

8 oz. Vanilla Almond Milk (or milk of your choosing)

1/2 Tbs. Jinka Premium Turmeric Paste

Directions:

Heat milk in kettle Add Jinka Turmeric Paste Stir well Serve hot

Jinka Apple Love

Ingredients:

8 oz. Apple juice

1/2 Tbs. Jinka Premium Turmeric Paste

Directions:

Heat juice in kettle Add Jinka Turmeric Paste Stir well Serve hot

Jinka Eggnog

Ingredients:

8 oz. Eggnog

1/2 Tbs. Jinka Premium Turmeric Paste

Directions:

Add eggnog and Jinka Turmeric Paste to cocktail shaker Shake well Serve chilled

To connect with the Williams, visit the Jinka website.