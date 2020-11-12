How was it filming ‘Law & Order SVU’ during a pandemic? Ice-T and Jamie Gray Hyder are talking season 22

HOUSTON – When the pandemic hit, many actors in Hollywood were forced to stop production on their current projects.

That included the team from ’Law & Order SVU’ among many others.

Two of the show’s stars, Ice-T, (who plays Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola,) and Jamie Gray Hyder, (who plays Officer Katriona “Kat” Azar Tamin,) chatted with Lauren Kelly about why they think the show has succeeded for so many seasons, how the pandemic affected their shooting schedule, and what fans can expect from Thursday’s season premiere!

Make sure to watch the brand new episode of ‘Law & Order SVU’ tonight at 8 p.m. here on KPRC 2.