3 body language mistakes you don’t even know you’re making

HOUSTON – Alright, we’re deeper into social distancing than I think anyone could have anticipated.

Am I right?

In a Covid world, with less and less human interaction, what your body language can say behind a mask or a virtual setting could speak volumes.

From your facial expressions, to your posture and gestures, you might be sending the wrong signals, so watch your body language!

Body language expert, Jan Hargrave shares 3 common mistakes you don’t even know you’re making.

1. NOT SMILING BEHIND YOUR MASK

Emotions of the face can be seen even though you’re wearing a mask.

The eyes “smile” and the corners crinkle when we’re happy.

Expressions of the face are usually recognized in two distinct areas: corners of the eyes; corners of the mouth

We give out more signals with our face than with any other part of the body; there are 22 muscles coming into play on each side of the face.

2. MOVEMENTS IN VIRTUAL SETTINGS

Your facial expressions and body language are magnified during your virtual sessions. Not looking into the camera signifies disinterest.

Attempt to look into the camera 60-70% of the time that you are speaking (enables you to bond with the other person)

Never scratch the top of your hand with the other hand while speaking (signifies dishonesty; insecurity).

Never rub your left eye, left ear, left side of your nose (dishonesty gestures)

3. YOUR POSE IN PICTURES POSTED TO SOCIAL MEDIA

Your various poses on your social media outlets are indicators of your level of self-confident and self-esteem.

Never cross your arms in your pictures (low confidence gesture).

Torso leans indicate who you prefer and that you might want to leave this particular setting.

Open your eyes wide; narrowing of the eyes and sideways glances indicate some kind of disapproval and skepticism.

To connect with Jan, click HERE.