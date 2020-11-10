‘Zoo Lights’ ready to transform the Houston Zoo into a magical winter spectacular

HOUSTON – It’s our favorite time of year at the Houston Zoo!

‘TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights’ returns starting November 14th and will run through January 10th.

See how the Zoo is transforming into a magical winter spectacular for one of Houston’s most well-loved holiday traditions.

This year’s zoo lights event will feature timed tickets to allow for proper social distancing while enjoying the sights and sounds of the season.

For more information and to purchase tickets, log on to www.houstonzoo.org/zoolights.