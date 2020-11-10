Hollywood has come to Houston with new action film “Narco Sub”

HOUSTON – Houston has always been known for it’s talented and creative locals and that talent is being showcased in a new movie called Narco Sub which is directed by Shawn S. Welling and produced by Derek Potts, both from Houston, Texas. This film will be represented by Deepwater Productions and is said to put viewers in the front row seat of all the action and drama!

The film is centered around the Colombian cartel that runs a mission through Mexico to deliver drugs into the United States while holding two young hostages. Their plan is exposed when a former Navy SEAL helps the DEA and Border Patrol rescue the two girls. When the cartel leader hears word of their capture, he plans to kidnap the former Navy man’s family in return for his help with their next shipment. This time in a submarine. It is up to Bruce Stryker to help the cartel deliver their inventory into the United States in order to get his family back.

The official release date hasn’t been given yet, but according to Welling and Potts, the film will hit the big screen in January 2021. Follow them here to keep up to date with more notifications about Narco Sub., learn more about the cast and watch exclusive clips and trailers of the movie.