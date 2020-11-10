3 steps to a germ-free Thanksgiving at home

HOUSTON – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, you may be wondering if hosting a small gathering is a safe idea.

If you must, make sure to take precautions and keep in mind 3 simple tips.

Home improvement and lifestyle expert, Kathryn Emery shares everything you need to know to have a germ-free Thanksgiving at home.

GO TOUCHLESS WITH A BATTERY POWERED SANITIZER

Product: Sense & Dispense Touchless Hand Sanitizer

Sense & Dispense Touchless Hand Sanitizer (Sense & Dispense Touchless Hand Sanitizer)

Think about the germs on your hands as you touch faucets or sanitizers to clean your hands, do we need to sanitize the sanitizer? Sense & Dispense is a touchless, battery powered unit that comes with refillable ethyl alcohol-based gel sanitizer, with glycerin and vitamin E. It’s got that 70% alcohol content to kill germs but that vitamin E/glycerin prevents dry hands, it isn’t sticky and has a light pleasant scent. When the bottle is empty, simply lock in the new one, it’s so easy to connect. One refill bottle has 400 dispenses, that will last you at least a couple months. The battery powered on/off button allows for two makes it easy to travel with.

THE LATEST IN CLEANING TECHNOLOGY

Product: MicroGold Disinfectant Antimicrobial Spray

MicroGold Disinfectant Antimicrobial Spray (Product: MicroGold Disinfectant Antimicrobial Spray)

This is EPA tested and approved. Use it on all hard surfaces throughout your home – door knobs, remote controls, phones, countertops, faucets, light switches, garbage cans, throughout the bathroom, and kitchen. Disinfectants kill microorganisms on contact, but as soon as they dry and someone touches that surface, cross-contamination happens because it stops working.

CLEAN AIR: HOW A HUMIDIFIER CAN HELP

Product: Air Innovations Cool Mist Humidifier with Antimicrobial Inhibitor

Air Innovations Cool Mist Humidifier with Antimicrobial Inhibitor (Air Innovations Cool Mist Humidifier with Antimicrobial Inhibitor)

Get a humidifier with CleanMist Technology! There is an Antimicrobial Tank & Base- to prevent the growth of bacteria in the tank and Base, so it’s always safe to use. Fill it one time - the 1.7 gallon capacity gives you almost two weeks of nights of sleep without needing to refill it. When you do refill it, it’s easy! With the Convenient Top Fill Design – you never have to lug a heavy tank to a sink or tub, simply fill with a pitcher of water. Keeping your home healthy is top-of-mind now more than ever. Something in our homes to consider is humidity levels. Raising indoor relative humidity levels to between 40 perfect and 60 percent can prevent germs. Reason being is the moisture actually attaches to germs and pulls them to the ground

