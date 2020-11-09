Saluting our veterans at Houston’s Lone Star Flight Museum

HOUSTON – We celebrate Veterans Day on November 11 because on November 11, 1918, the end of “the war to end all wars.” was fought and now we honor those that have served then and those that are serving or have served now. The Lone Star Flight Museum is full of rich history connected to veterans. The leaders of the museum themselves are veterans and understand the importance of preserving that history and educating the public about it.
FREE admission for Veterans In Honor of Veteran's Day
2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and likely the last milestone anniversary for most of those that served in uniform. Programs and events were created like this Fight to the Finish exhibit to not only honor the history and bravery that came from World War II, but to also offer an opportunity for families of all ages to experience this unique American history. Events for young children, teens, adults, seniors, veterans and more will fill the summer at LSFM. These particular events are highlights of what’s in store. Events and schedule is subject to change.
B-17 Hangar Talks by WWII Veteran and LSFM Volunteer, Bob Wehnert Saturday, Sept. 5 11 a.m. & 12:30 p.m. With our Flying Fortress as the backdrop, Wehnert will discuss the historical significance of the Boeing B-17. Wehnert joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17. After decades of not speaking about his WWII experience, which included 25 missions as a top turret gunner on a B24, at the age of 93 he started volunteering for Lone Star Flight Museum to honor those who did not make it home. "Our bomb group, the 450th, lost 1,505 men killed or missing," said Wehnert. "I want to make sure their memories are not forgotten. They gave their all."
