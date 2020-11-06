Na-cho average dish! Celebrating ‘National Nachos Day’ in H-Town with some cheesy goodness

HOUSTON – In their most basic description, nachos are a bunch of tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, queso or other melted cheese, and served with salsa.

Nachos were first created in Mexico around 1943, and today we celebrate national nachos day on November 6th to honor all of their ooey-gooey-cheesy-goodness.

These days, restaurants and bars serve nachos as a snack, an appetizer, or even as a full meal, so we had to give one of the biggest nacho plates in town a try.

We present to you: the Chacho’s ‘Monster Kong’ nachos that include:

-a massive amount of chips smothered in melted cheese

-refried beans

-chicken and mesquite beef fajitas

-shredded chicken

-picadillo beef

-spicy queso

-sour cream

-and guacamole

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives the ‘monstrous’ pile a try!