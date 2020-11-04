69ºF

Celebration of the dead continues in Houston

River Oaks District host week-long Dia De Los Muertos activities

HOUSTON – The River Oaks District is all about community and understood the importance of Dia De Los Muertos which is why they are helping people learn more about the Mexican Holiday by hosting a week long list of activities.

There’s a beautiful altar in their gallery with important information about how to make your very own altar at home to celebrate your departed loved ones.

