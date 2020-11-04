Celebration of the dead continues in Houston

HOUSTON – The River Oaks District is all about community and understood the importance of Dia De Los Muertos which is why they are helping people learn more about the Mexican Holiday by hosting a week long list of activities.
Need a last-minute costume for tonight? The District has got you covered. In honor of Halloween and el Dia De Los Muertos, we partnered up with @ahirimerlo and @narsboutique.riveroaks to create Catrina inspired makeup. To complete Ahiri’s Catrina transformation, we stopped by ROD retailer @zadigetvoltaire and found her an outfit that perfectly fits ties together her costume. Stop by the District today and get Ahiri’s Catrina look.
There’s a beautiful altar in their gallery with important information about how to make your very own altar at home to celebrate your departed loved ones.