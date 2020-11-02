Local Houston restaurant shucking its way into oyster season

HOUSTON – Oyster season is back in full force and Eunice’s Executive Chef Drake Leonards is excited about it and even more pumped to bring a modern Cajun-Creole brasserie-style menu inspired by the flavors of his childhood to Houston. The seasonally-inspired menus marry European influences with the ingredients and food ways of the Gulf Coast; items include a full raw bar.
Many people don’t know how to shuck oysters, but it is a very simple process
- Get yourself and oyster knife
- Hold the oyster firmly with a towel
- Insert your knife into the small opening crack in the oyster
- Twist your oyster knife and you should hear a small crack
- Follow your oyster up and around with your knife
- Open and enjoy
To find out the many varieties of oysters offered at Eunice, just visit them by clicking here!