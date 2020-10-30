5 fun things to do for Halloween in H-Town this weekend

HOUSTON – Halloween weekend is finally upon us, and many people are wondering what kinds of events and activities are happening, and if their COVID-safe.

We’ve rounded up 5 fun options so you can get dressed up to (safely) head out!

1. THE PASADENA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL’S ‘BERRY HAUNTED HOUSE’

Our friends at the Pasadena Strawberry Festival didn’t get to hold the 2020 Festival because of the pandemic, BUT – however, we are happy to announce that they are hosting A Berry Haunted House, today and tomorrow, and it will be COVID SAFE.

This is their last weekend of the season, admission is only $5.00 per person, and they can guarantee a “Frightfully Fun” berry good time.

INFO HERE

2. HARRY POTTER POP UP DOWNTOWN

The Muggle-less Bar magically appeared in Downtown Houston at 711 Main, and it’s here thru Nov 8th.

It’s a full-on magical Harry Potter wonderland where guests can eat, drink, and become a part of some of the most iconic scenes from Harry Potter.

INFO HERE

3. HALLOWEEN TOWN 2020 AT CONSTELLATION FIELD

Happening Saturday from 4-8 p.m.

Halloween Town is back for 2020 at Constellation Field! Don’t miss out on fun for the entire family, with candy, a costume parade for kids, oversized games, balloon artists, face painting and more! Plus, they’ll be playing a Halloween movie on their Texas-sized video board.

INFO HERE

4. ZOO BOO AT THE HOUSTON ZOO

It’s your last chance to get in, runs through this Sunday The Houston Zoo invites all little ghouls and goblins to celebrate fall festivities during its month-long Zoo Boo event. Guests can wear their best costumes for Houston’s favorite merry-not-scary Halloween event.

Guests can visit the Spooky Train Village, hear a short story from the Friendly Dragon, and take a spin on the spooktacular Scary-Go-Round.

INFO HERE

5. PRESENT COMPANY’S SPOOKY HALLOWEEN COCKTAILS

Halloween is finally on a Saturday night, weather is supposed to be great, and if you’re dressing up to head out for some socially distant Halloween fun with friends, stop by Present Company in Montrose for some super spooky cocktails.

Try out their REDRUM, Resting WITCH Face, Pumpkin King Shot, and a few other of their creepy cocktails.

INFO HERE