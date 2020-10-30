5 fun things to do for Halloween in H-Town this weekend

HOUSTON – Halloween weekend is finally upon us, and many people are wondering what kinds of events and activities are happening, and if their COVID-safe.
We’ve rounded up 5 fun options so you can get dressed up to (safely) head out!
1. THE PASADENA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL’S ‘BERRY HAUNTED HOUSE’
Our friends at the Pasadena Strawberry Festival didn’t get to hold the 2020 Festival because of the pandemic, BUT – however, we are happy to announce that they are hosting A Berry Haunted House, today and tomorrow, and it will be COVID SAFE.
This is their last weekend of the season, admission is only $5.00 per person, and they can guarantee a “Frightfully Fun” berry good time.
2. HARRY POTTER POP UP DOWNTOWN
The Muggle-less Bar magically appeared in Downtown Houston at 711 Main, and it’s here thru Nov 8th.
It’s a full-on magical Harry Potter wonderland where guests can eat, drink, and become a part of some of the most iconic scenes from Harry Potter.
View this post on Instagram
Have you tried our POLYJUICE POTION SHAREABLE?! If not what are you waiting for!! PLEASE NOTE: FOR COVID SAFETY CUPS ARE PROVIDED FOR YOU GUYS TO POUR INTO TO ENJOY YOUR AMAZING ALCOHOLIC OR NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE! If you haven’t visited us at the muggle-less bar you’re missing out on some extreme nostalgia! Click the link in bio! TICKETS ARE GOING FAST! ‼️
3. HALLOWEEN TOWN 2020 AT CONSTELLATION FIELD
Happening Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
Halloween Town is back for 2020 at Constellation Field! Don’t miss out on fun for the entire family, with candy, a costume parade for kids, oversized games, balloon artists, face painting and more! Plus, they’ll be playing a Halloween movie on their Texas-sized video board.
View this post on Instagram
Got plans for Halloween? . Be sure and join us here at Constellation Field on October 31 from 4-8 PM for Halloween Town featuring candy, oversized games, a costume parade for kids, vendors, and SO much more! Tickets are free for kids 3 and under, $5 for kids 4-13, and $7 for 14+. Don't miss out on the Halloween fun - bring the entire family and check out details and tickets at the link in our bio! 🎃
4. ZOO BOO AT THE HOUSTON ZOO
It’s your last chance to get in, runs through this Sunday The Houston Zoo invites all little ghouls and goblins to celebrate fall festivities during its month-long Zoo Boo event. Guests can wear their best costumes for Houston’s favorite merry-not-scary Halloween event.
Guests can visit the Spooky Train Village, hear a short story from the Friendly Dragon, and take a spin on the spooktacular Scary-Go-Round.
5. PRESENT COMPANY’S SPOOKY HALLOWEEN COCKTAILS
Halloween is finally on a Saturday night, weather is supposed to be great, and if you’re dressing up to head out for some socially distant Halloween fun with friends, stop by Present Company in Montrose for some super spooky cocktails.
Try out their REDRUM, Resting WITCH Face, Pumpkin King Shot, and a few other of their creepy cocktails.