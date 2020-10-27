Ulli Haslacher, the founder of Climate Smart products has created a smart mask to help combat acne problems from wearing face masks all day long. She also shares information about their Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare line, including special deals for Polish & Protect Face Mask Care and Climate-Smart AM/PM Set. For more information, click here.
How to avoid ‘maskne’ breakouts
