The reboot of “Weakest Link” returns to NBC

HOUSTON – American Actress and Singer Jane Lynch has been recruited to host the return of the British import and international game show phenomenon “Weakest Link.”

Jane Lynch Weakest Link NBC (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

In each episode, eight contestants enter the studio as total strangers but must work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount money. At the end of each round, contestants vote to eliminate the fellow contestant they consider to be the “Weakest Link” in the chain. The contestant who receives the highest number of votes leaves the game as Jane declares the iconic phrase, “You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.”

The show premieres at 10 p.m. on NBC following The Voice. If you would like to learn more about The Weakest Link or how to watch previous episodes, click here!