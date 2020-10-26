Meet the local farmer bringing healthy foods to South Houston’s Sunnyside community

HOUSTON – From scrubs to overalls, a local farmer quit her job in public health to dedicate herself to feeding Houston’s Sunnyside community.

Ivy Walls moved to Sunnyside in February 2020 and quickly noticed the issue of food insecurity in our own backyard.

Now, she’s bringing healthy food to this underserved area.

It’s been a whirlwind year for this young woman as her selfless acts even landed her on Beyonce’s website, so we’re breaking it all down for you!

MEET IVY WALLS

A 26-year-old local farmer

Prairie View A&M graduate with a bachelor’s in biology

Has had a passion for gardening since she was a little girl

Her passion for creating change and a sense of community led her to create Ivy Leaf Farms

Ivy moved to Sunnyside in February 2020 and was disappointed to see that local produce was not in adequate conditions for her neighbors

IVY LEAF FARMS

Ivy Leaf Farms chose to love and serve the Sunnyside community

5 acres of family property located in South Houston

Dedicated to neighborhood beautification while producing sustainable health foods for families in urban food deserts

THE WHIRLWIND TIMELINE

NOVEMBER 2019 : Ivy Leaf Farms was just an idea that started in a backyard garden

FEBRUARY 2020: Ivy moved to Sunnyside

MARCH 2020: The growing area was expanded to family land on Sunnyside

JUNE 2020: Ivy was getting flooded with donation requests so she put up a GoFundMe account that would help fund a mobile market and help expand the farm

JULY 2020: In 30 days the GoFundMe account raised over $10,000

AUGUST 2020 : Ivy resigned from public health job and became a full-time farmer

AUGUST 2020: Woke up to having Woke up to having IvyLeafFarms.com on Beyonce’s website! Beyonce’s ‘Be Good Black Owned Small Business Impact Fund’ and the NAACP chose Ivy Leaf Farms as a recipient to a $10,000 grant she applied for to help expand the farm.

THE MOBILE GREEN HOUWSE:

Funded by her GoFunMe Account with support from the community

Travels throughout the neighborhood to get vegetables right into the hands of her neighbors, those with a lack of transportation to receive the groceries they need

WHAT’S NEXT FOR IVY LEAF FARMS?

Expand the farm to host gardening classes

Host farm to table events

Establish a brick and mortar location in a form of a healthy food restaurant where local farmers and artisans can sell produce and crafts

IVY LEAF FARMS PUMPKIN PATCHES