Meet the local farmer bringing healthy foods to South Houston’s Sunnyside community

HOUSTON – From scrubs to overalls, a local farmer quit her job in public health to dedicate herself to feeding Houston’s Sunnyside community.
Ivy Walls moved to Sunnyside in February 2020 and quickly noticed the issue of food insecurity in our own backyard.
Now, she’s bringing healthy food to this underserved area.
It’s been a whirlwind year for this young woman as her selfless acts even landed her on Beyonce’s website, so we’re breaking it all down for you!
MEET IVY WALLS
- A 26-year-old local farmer
- Prairie View A&M graduate with a bachelor’s in biology
- Has had a passion for gardening since she was a little girl
- Her passion for creating change and a sense of community led her to create Ivy Leaf Farms
- Ivy moved to Sunnyside in February 2020 and was disappointed to see that local produce was not in adequate conditions for her neighbors
IVY LEAF FARMS
View this post on Instagram
Three words that we live by at Ivy Leaf Farms - God, Family , and Community! What are three words you live by? We do not own the rights to the music - Leon Bridges : Texas Sun . . . . . Follow 🌷 @ivyleaffarms and @greenhouwse for updates on all things small farming in South Houston 🌷
- Ivy Leaf Farms chose to love and serve the Sunnyside community
- 5 acres of family property located in South Houston
- Dedicated to neighborhood beautification while producing sustainable health foods for families in urban food deserts
THE WHIRLWIND TIMELINE
- NOVEMBER 2019: Ivy Leaf Farms was just an idea that started in a backyard garden
- FEBRUARY 2020: Ivy moved to Sunnyside
- MARCH 2020: The growing area was expanded to family land on Sunnyside
- JUNE 2020: Ivy was getting flooded with donation requests so she put up a GoFundMe account that would help fund a mobile market and help expand the farm
- JULY 2020: In 30 days the GoFundMe account raised over $10,000
- AUGUST 2020: Ivy resigned from public health job and became a full-time farmer
- AUGUST 2020: Woke up to having IvyLeafFarms.com on Beyonce’s website! Beyonce’s ‘Be Good Black Owned Small Business Impact Fund’ and the NAACP chose Ivy Leaf Farms as a recipient to a $10,000 grant she applied for to help expand the farm.
THE MOBILE GREEN HOUWSE:
View this post on Instagram
The exterior to the @greenhouwse is complete! Thank you to everyone who has supported along the way!! Let's get these interior details together!! . . . . . . . Follow 🌷 @ivyleaffarms and @greenhouwse for updates on all things small farming in South Houston 🌷
- Funded by her GoFunMe Account with support from the community
- Travels throughout the neighborhood to get vegetables right into the hands of her neighbors, those with a lack of transportation to receive the groceries they need
WHAT’S NEXT FOR IVY LEAF FARMS?
- Expand the farm to host gardening classes
- Host farm to table events
- Establish a brick and mortar location in a form of a healthy food restaurant where local farmers and artisans can sell produce and crafts
IVY LEAF FARMS PUMPKIN PATCHES
- Friday, October 30th at Ivy Leaf Farms from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, October 21st at the Sunnyside Multi Service Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m