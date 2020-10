The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – With any election year, some people spend extra time worrying about what might happen to their finances.

Certified financial planner and president of Sshakiba Capital, Trevor Shakiba shares 5 tips on what we should be doing now.

If you are looking for a new way to invest and grow your money, you can connect with Trevor by visiting ShakibaCapital.com.