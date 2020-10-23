21 year Houston female drag racer takes on NHRA Spring Nationals

HOUSTON – Racers from all over the nation have made their way to Baytown, Texas to see just how fast and furious they are for this year’s competition. One of those eager racers was 21 year Shawna Brinkley from Houston. She’s not new to racing and is determined to take on the NHRA Spring Nationals on Friday, October 23, 2020.

NHRA Spring Nationals (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

She’s being sponsored by Lauberge Casino Resort out of Lake Charles, Louisiana that was just affected from Hurricane Laura. Brinkley says driving this racer is normal to her now and if feels like she’s just cruising down the highway. She’s proud to be representing the casino and her family in this year’s event.

NHRA Spring Nationals (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The track’s first NHRA national event, in fall 1988, established the track as one of the sport’s quickest with NHRA’s first four-second Top Fuel quarter-mile pass. Since then, the track has hosted a dizzying array of record runs and its pandemic-forced move to the cool climes of late October this year and its position as the penultimate event of the year should only enhance its reputation. There has been new safety protocols in place that you can find here for spectators participating in the NHRA Spring Nationals.