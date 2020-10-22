Mr. Mckinney’s Haunted Bus Tour will teach you about Houston’s haunted past

HOUSTON – If you’ve ever wanted to learn about Houston’s haunted past, here’s a perfect way to take in the spookiest sights around town.

Mr. Mckinney’s Haunted Houston Bus Tour takes you to some of the city’s most haunted spots.

This is really a great way to learn more about Houston, and it’s history!

Mister Mckinney’s Haunted Bus Tour is available for booking this weekend and next weekend only.

Masks are required, and for everyone’s safety, you must book the bus with your own group of 10 to 12 people.

Plus, if you mention ‘Houston Life’ each person will get 5 dollars off their ticket prices!

Just call or text 713-364-8674 for more information.

