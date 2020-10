HOUSTON – How much do you REALLY know about the creepiest holiday of the year?

Courtney and Derrick go head to head versus KPRC 2′s Keith Garvin and Christine Noel!

Find out how many questions you can get correct!

HOUSTON LIFE’S SPOOKY HALLOWEEN TRIVIA QUIZ

1. WHAT DO YOU SPRINKLE ON YOUR DOORSTEP IF YOU WANT TO KEEP EVIL SPIRTS OUT OF YOUR HOUSE ON HALLOWEEN NIGHT?

A. SAGE

B. GARLIC POWDER

C. SALT

D. TAJIN

2. WHAT PHOBIA DO YOU SUFFER FROM IF YOU HAVE AN EXTREME FEAR OF HALLOWEEN?

A. COIMETROPHOBIA

B. ARCHNOPHOBIA

C. WICCAPHOBIA

D. SAMHAINOPHOBIA

3. ACCORDING TO SUPERSTITION, IF YOU STARE INTO A MIRROR AT MIDNIGHT ON HALLOWEEN, WHAT WILL YOU SEE?

A. YOUR DEATH

B. YOUR FUTURE HUSBAND OR WIFE

C. DEAD ANCESTORS

D. BLOODY MARY

4. WHAT YEAR WILL HAVE THE NEXT HALLOWEEN WITH A FULL MOON?

A. 2020

B. 2025

C. 2038

D. 2042

5. WHAT IS A GROUP OF WITCHES CALLED?

A. A COVEN

B. A CAST

C. A GROUPIE

D. A CLUB

6. Q: DO PUMPKINS GROW IN THE GROUND, ON VINES, OR ON TREES?

A. GROUND

B. ON VINES

C. ON TREES

7. MOVIE TRIVIA: WHAT HALLOWEEN COSTUME DOES E.T. WEAR?

A. COWBOY

B. PUMPKIN

C. STORMTROOPER

D. GHOST

8. WHAT MIGHT YOU “BOB” FOR ON HALLOWEEN?

A. PUMPKINS

B. SWEET POTATOES

C. APPLES

D. SNICKERS

9. MOVIE TRIVIA: HOW LONG DID IT TAKE TO SHOOT THE 1978 MOVIE “HALLOWEEN?”

A. 13 DAYS

B. 21 DAYS

C. 35 DAYS

D. 47 DAYS

10. WHAT COUNTRY DID HALLOWEEN ORIGINATE IN?

A. GERMANY

B. BRAZIL

C. UNITED STATES

D. IRELAND

ANSWER KEY:

Answer 1: Salt

Answer 2: Samhainophobia

Answer 3: Your future husband or wife

Answer 4: 2020

Answer 5: A coven

Answer 6: On vines

Answer 7: Ghost

Answer 8: Apples

Answer 9: 21 Days

Answer 10: Ireland