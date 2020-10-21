Present Company in Montrose offering new “boo-zy” cocktails for Halloween

HOUSTON – Present Company in Montrose is one of the trendiest bars in town, and it’s also known as ‘one of Houston’s most Instagrammable bars.’

From the moment you walk in, you see all of the bright colors and signs, refreshing craft drink menu and delicious food, giving guests the fee of vacation without actually leaving the city.

The folks at Present Company also love a good theme, and even though it may not FEEL like Fall outside in Houston at the moment, they’ve gathered up their spookiest potions just in time for Halloween next weekend.

New cocktails on this year’s drink menu: REDRUM, the Pumpkin King Shot, Necrophili-Cat, Resting Witch Face, and the Spookie Dookie.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a preview of these cocktails with beverage manager, Rex Nielsen.