Eating bugs at one of Houston’s finest restaurants

HOUSTON – Chef Hugo Ortega is executive chef/co-owner of four of Houston’s top restaurants – Backstreet Cafe, Hugo’s, Caracol and Xochi, and winner of Best Chef: Southwest at the prestigious 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards. Ortega has been recognized locally, nationally and globally for his inspirational story and his passion for sharing traditional Mexican cooking and culture. He welcomed Houston Life Reporter into one of his restaurants Xochi to try eating bugs for the first time.

Xochi Bug Eating (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Ortega had a variety of bugs for Joe to try including the flying ants, worms, and grasshoppers sharing with Joe that this is the type of food that’s common to his culture and how he grew up and that he wants to share some of that with Houston.