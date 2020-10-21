Eating bugs at one of Houston’s finest restaurants

HOUSTON – Chef Hugo Ortega is executive chef/co-owner of four of Houston’s top restaurants – Backstreet Cafe, Hugo’s, Caracol and Xochi, and winner of Best Chef: Southwest at the prestigious 2017 James Beard Foundation Awards. Ortega has been recognized locally, nationally and globally for his inspirational story and his passion for sharing traditional Mexican cooking and culture. He welcomed Houston Life Reporter into one of his restaurants Xochi to try eating bugs for the first time.
Ortega had a variety of bugs for Joe to try including the flying ants, worms, and grasshoppers sharing with Joe that this is the type of food that’s common to his culture and how he grew up and that he wants to share some of that with Houston.
We are missing you, and if you are missing out food, you can get a mini taste at @hugos_houston right now! Their new dine-in menu includes a special feature box where they offer a 4-course meal highlighting a different state of Mexico each month. This month, it is Oaxaca! You are going to love it! Menu de Oaxaca ~ $45 ENSALADA DE MANGO Mango salad MOLOTES DE CENIZA Oval masa cakes, filled with potato, chorizo Istmeno, chile de onza, crema, queso fresco, chapulin garnish BARBACOA DE RES ZAACHILA Grilled rolled skirt steak, hoja santa, guajillo puya and costeno pepper broth, potato, carrots, masa dumplings PASTEL DE CREPAS DE CHOCOLATE CRIOLLO Criollo chocolate crepe cake #HugosHouston #Houston #HugoOrtega #JamesBeard #Montrose #MontroseEats #XochiHouston #oaxacancuisine #MexicanCuisine #HoustonEats #HOU #HTX #HoustonFoodie