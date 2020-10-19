Houston Life Fall Real Estate Show

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Whether you’re looking for a dream kitchen, a home office that’s even better than your work office, or a closet you could practically live in, Derrick and Courtney take you inside some of Houston’s hottest homes and trends in real estate.

The homes featured in this show are listed by real estate firm, Douglas Elliman.

For more information on these luxury properties, click here.