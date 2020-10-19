Houston Fashion Week 2020 keeping it stylish while virtual

HOUSTON – A new, different and virtual fashion week celebrating 12 years of presenting fashion designers from the central region. The Texas Fashion system is the newest original fashion week of the world and one of the top 10 fashion events in America that supports local charity initiatives, diversity and inclusion with the funds raised from this event. This year, designers created digital shows to help keep everyone safe from the coronavirus, but didn’t take any shortcuts in the style category!

Several designers from the Houston area participated with local models and it all helped benefit the Siberian Husky Camp of America! If you would like to learn how you can watch any recorded virtual shows from this year’s Houston Fashion Week, click here!