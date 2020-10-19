Houston Fashion Week 2020 keeping it stylish while virtual

HOUSTON – A new, different and virtual fashion week celebrating 12 years of presenting fashion designers from the central region. The Texas Fashion system is the newest original fashion week of the world and one of the top 10 fashion events in America that supports local charity initiatives, diversity and inclusion with the funds raised from this event. This year, designers created digital shows to help keep everyone safe from the coronavirus, but didn’t take any shortcuts in the style category!
View this post on Instagram
Stepping into the River Oaks Shopping Center for #houstonfashionweek HOLA KATY's Director Laritza Garcia as a media partner #HTXFW November 09 - 18 Houston, Texas. info@houstonfashionweek.com www.houstonfashionweek.com 📷 Editor Victor Quinteros GoPRO2.com #victormagazines #victorquinterosmarquina
Several designers from the Houston area participated with local models and it all helped benefit the Siberian Husky Camp of America! If you would like to learn how you can watch any recorded virtual shows from this year’s Houston Fashion Week, click here!
View this post on Instagram
A birthday Photo Session with Victor Quinteros 90's models are forever 02.17.2020 Una es la edad real, la que aparentas, la que dices tener, la que ellos dicen que tienes, las que ellas creen que tienes, la que esta escrita en tu licencia de conducir, la que celebras el dia de tu cumple y la que conseguiste con cuidarte bien o con tu plata. Yo aun puedo decir que aun estoy a salvo de esta ultima. #fashion #victormagazines #victorquinterosmarquina #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity