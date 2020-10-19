Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures open for missed Summer fun

NEW CANEY, Texas – Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures reopens park until Thanksgiving weekend to give people back a little bit of their Summer fun taken by the business closures. The coronavirus put an end to many people’s summer plans and vacations so the attractions are open again at Big Rivers Waterpark and Adventures with some new safety guidelines and procedures.

You can take part in their Autumn Adventures which features everything from the Vulture’s Dive, to the Gator Gulch, Zip-Lining and so much more!

To find out about all the other attractions or how to get tickets before the season ends, click here!