How to make seared amberjack

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a new dish to add to your dinner menu, seared amberjack can be prepared in just minutes!

INGREDIENTS:

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place olive oil in cast iron skillet and turn heat to medium high.

Place onions flat side down in skillet and char until aromatic. Once charred remove and set aside.

Salt and pepper both sides of fish filets

Next, sear amberjack in the same pan over medium heat, until nice browning happens on one side. Transfer to cookie sheet pan and place in the oven until heated through, about five minutes.

In the same pan you sear the fish in, add in absinthe and flambé. Once fire goes out, turn off heat and begin to whisk in butter

Toss fresh tomatoes and spring onions in absinthe butter.

Place wild rice on plate, and add the cooked fish filet.