How to make seared amberjack

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a new dish to add to your dinner menu, seared amberjack can be prepared in just minutes!
SEARED AMBERJACK WITH CHARRED SPRING ONIONS, WILD RICE, SUMMER TOMATOES & ABSINTHE BUTTER
INGREDIENTS:
- 4, 6oz amberjack filets
- 6 spring onion tops removed and cut in half
- 1pt summer cherry tomatoes sliced in half
- 4oz absinthe
- ½lb butter
- 1oz olive oil
- 4c cooked wild rice
- Salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place olive oil in cast iron skillet and turn heat to medium high.
- Place onions flat side down in skillet and char until aromatic. Once charred remove and set aside.
- Salt and pepper both sides of fish filets
- Next, sear amberjack in the same pan over medium heat, until nice browning happens on one side. Transfer to cookie sheet pan and place in the oven until heated through, about five minutes.
- In the same pan you sear the fish in, add in absinthe and flambé. Once fire goes out, turn off heat and begin to whisk in butter
- Toss fresh tomatoes and spring onions in absinthe butter.
- Place wild rice on plate, and add the cooked fish filet.
- Top with tomato, spring onions and absinthe butter.
This dish serves 4. Enjoy!
This recipe is courtesy of Chef Dominick Lee with Alligator Pear Hospitality. To connect with him and for more information, click here.