Joe Sam’s Fun Shop set to close after 38 years in business

PASADENA, Texas – Joe Sam’s Fun Shop has been a one stop shop for unique costumes and props for the holiday season, but have decided to close their doors after over three decades in business. Owner Sharon Weiss says after being hit by Covid-19, they decided it was time to close the shop down for good. Customers will be able to take part in the 50% off closing sale until December of 2020.

Our hrs will increase each week. Oct 12-17 10-6 SUNDAY 12-5 50% off!!! Posted by Joe Sam's Fun Shop on Monday, October 5, 2020

Weiss and her husband took over the shop after Joe Sam passed away in 2014. Joe Sam was born May 9, 1925 in Kemp, Texas and served as a WWII veteran. He was encouraged to open a fun shop to match his creative and outgoing personality and that’s exactly what he did opening the doors to Joe Sam’s Fun shop in 1982 with a wide variety of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, teens, and adults. His goal was to leave the shopper with a truly memorable experience and locals have been getting that for years to follow.

Head over to their website to find out how you can take part in their big 50% off sale!