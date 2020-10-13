P-6 Farms brining unforgettable Fall experience to Houston families

MONTGOMERY – The Fall season is always the perfect time of the year for warm colored photos and great memories which is what P-6 Farms has been giving families for generations. It’s just a short drive from the Woodlands or College Station and then you’re ready to enjoy all the fun!

There’s attractions for the entire family to enjoy! This year they’ve added a roller coaster to go along with their amazing corn maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, petting zoo, apple blaster, jumping pillow and so much more!

If you would like to build family traditions of your own at P-6 farms, they will be open all this season with a variety of different ticket options that you can find by clicking here!