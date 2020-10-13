Local comedian Crystal Powell bringing the laughs to Houston for all-female comedy tour

HOUSTON – From small town Texas, to the bright lights of Hollywood, local comedian Crystal Powell has performed alongside some of the biggest names in comedy.

Crystal grew up in Houston, splitting her time between here and LA. She got her start in comedy after losing her parents a young age, and then channeling her comedic talents to help herself (and others) heal.

In 2016, she was chosen from hundreds to represent one of the best comics around the country for Kevin Hart’s nationally syndicated hit TV show, ‘Hart of the City.’

Earlier this year, Crystal was a contestant on Season 15 of America’s Got Talent, auditioning for judges Howie Mandel, actor Eric Stonestreet, (who was in for Heidi Klum) Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell.

Crystal is currently on the all-female ‘Funny By Nature Comedy Tour,’ presented by Vivica A. Fox, which stops on Houston on Saturday, October 24th.

More details and info on the show, HERE.