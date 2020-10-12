Houston doctor shares the importance of breast cancer screenings during a pandemic

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Dr. Ashmitha Srinivasan, chair of the Breast Division at Synergy Radiology Associates/Memorial Hermann Health System, answers some common questions woman have about breast cancers screenings during a pandemic. From new safety protocols in place to understanding risk factors and screening techniques, what patients need to know before their next screening. For more information, visit their website at memorialhermann.org/mammo or call 877-40-MAMMO.