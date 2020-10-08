Meet Houston’s only certified grief therapy dogs, Axl and Izzy

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – The Carter-Conley Funeral Home is a family owned and operated funeral home in Houston that was established in 1992.

What really sets them apart from other facilities are their two certified therapy dogs, Axl and Izzy.

The two adorable “doods” (short for doodles) have a very special job, as they offer a unique form of support for families who come in.

The Carter-Conley Funeral Home is Houston’s only funeral home to have these loving grief therapy dogs on staff, that families who come in can turn to in a time of need.