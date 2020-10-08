First Moon Trips: How COVID-19 changed 2020 honeymoon plans

HOUSTON – Have you heard of a First Moon trip?

COVID-19 threw a huge wrench in everyone’s 2020 plans.

For many engaged couples that meant being forced to change wedding dates and cancel or postpone honeymoon plans.

Now, newly weds are re-booking trips, coined ‘First Moon Trips’ because they are shorter, closer to home and more affordable.

Travelzoo senior editor, Gabe Saglie is sharing what to know before you book and the top 5 destinations for couples.

ACCORDING TO TRAVELZOO & ZOLA’S LATEST TRAVELER SURVEY:

95% of couples have canceled or postponed their 2020 honeymoon

30% of couples postponed their honeymoon but are still taking a First Moon trip this year

88% of First Moons or re-planned honeymoons this year are in the U.S.

Only 20% of honeymoons had originally been booked in the U.S.

Where do couples feel comfortable traveling on their First Moon?

55% of couples say they’re comfortable traveling anywhere regionally (ie. within the Northeast if they live in the Northeast, etc.)

35% said they would travel anywhere in the U.S.

12% said they would be comfortable traveling to a nearby international destination like Mexico or the Caribbean

Only 8% of couples said they’re willing to travel worldwide

FIRST MOON DESTINATIONS: All stays fully refundable

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK: THE GRAND CANYON WESTERN RANCH RESORT

Rustic Old West-style dude ranch, 10 miles from the Grand Canyon’s western rim, (25 min. from the all-glass Skywalk), with wood-burning stoves & fireplaces in all cabins, plus horseback and wagon rides and helicopter tours

$199 for a 2-night stay in a 2-person Cabin, (35% off) for stays thru March

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA: MONARCH BEACH RESORT

Deluxe AAA 5-Diamond resort on 172 acres on a bluff over the Pacific with 18 holes of a championship golf, a private beach, 5 new restaurants, 2 infinity-edge whirlpools & Miraval Spa’s first coastal location

$299 per night, (55% off) with $50 resort credit daily, plus waived $55 per night resort fee for stays thru March

THE FLORIDA KEYS: HAWKS CAY RESORT

Sprawling tropical retreat on 60 acres and designed like a quaint waterfront village home to an 85-slip marina, 4 pools (includes an adult-only pool and water sports like kayaking, SUP and fishing).

$339 for a 2-night stay, (40% off) for stays thru March

HAWAII: KAPALUA VILLAS MAUI

Oceanfront 22,000-acre resort in Lahaina boasting 3 beaches, multiple hiking trails and 11 restaurants, with spacious 1200-sq.ft. one bedroom villas with full kitchens, washer/dryer units & large lanais

$675 for a 3-night stay, (40% off) for stays thru June

MEXICO: GARZA BLANCA RESORT & SPA LOS CABOS