Celebration of Culture at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston

HOUSTON – This month is recognized as National Hispanic Heritage month which traditionally honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans as we celebrate heritage rooted in all Latin American countries. The Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston preserved all of the fun with showcasing the food, desserts, drinks, dance and music that’s well known in the Hispanic community.
View this post on Instagram
We are proud of our Hispanic Heritage and happy to celebrate this month with you. Today we launch this 5-week series with the best of our music, food literature, and much more. In a predominately male industry, this all-female Mariachi has indeed created their unique mark in the mariachi world. Las Alteñas will change what you think of mariachi music. They’re young, they’re driven, and with them, every night is lady’s night. Please enjoy @mariachilasaltenas !! 📲Register today to all the upcoming events in the link in our bio. *Presented by #aarptexas #aarphouston @aarp #ihchouston #diadelahispanidad #hispanicheritagemonth #culturahispana #artehispano #marichidemujeres #mariachilasalteñas #houstonhispaniccommunity #hispanicsinhouston
The Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston (IHCH) is a non-profit organization founded in 1965 by a group of professionals living in Houston that joined together to preserve and disseminate the richness of Hispanic culture, values, and civic interests with the community of Houston, TX. They continue to support the Hispanic youth by providing scholarships to help continue their education.
All this month they will have events that will spotlight the Hispanic culture and educate others about their traditions.