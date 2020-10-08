Celebration of Culture at the Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston

HOUSTON – This month is recognized as National Hispanic Heritage month which traditionally honors the cultures and contributions of both Hispanic and Latino Americans as we celebrate heritage rooted in all Latin American countries. The Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston preserved all of the fun with showcasing the food, desserts, drinks, dance and music that’s well known in the Hispanic community.

The Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston (IHCH) is a non-profit organization founded in 1965 by a group of professionals living in Houston that joined together to preserve and disseminate the richness of Hispanic culture, values, and civic interests with the community of Houston, TX. They continue to support the Hispanic youth by providing scholarships to help continue their education.

All this month they will have events that will spotlight the Hispanic culture and educate others about their traditions.