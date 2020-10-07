Save Our Art: Bayou City Art Festival kicks off virtual events

HOUSTON – From purchasing art to virtual happy hour events, art lovers can experience everything they love about the Bayou City Art Festival online this year.

The annual fall festival runs October 5-11.

“Yeah, it’s very important to keep it going and to keep connected with our community and our audience,” said Kelly Batterson, Bayou City Art Festival Executive Director.

Festival patrons can purchase a virtual ticket by making a donation to Bayou City Art Festival and will be entered to win a raffle prize.

Art lovers head over to our website at www.bayoucityartfestival.com to bid and win one-of-a-kind art by Armik Malekian,... Posted by Bayou City Art Festival on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

To make donation, visit www.bayoucityartfesitval.com or text “SAVEOURART” to 243725.

Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala will be moderating their upcoming virtual happy hour event with local artist, Donkeeboy on October 15, from 6-7 p.m. on their Facebook and YouTube pages.