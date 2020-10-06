Houston Haunted Houses open for the spooky season with new safety protocols

HOUSTON – Nothing screams Halloween better than Haunted Houses and two attractions have kicked off their opening weekend with new measures to keep visitors safe. Both Phobia Haunted Houses and Houston Terror Dome have implemented sanitation stations, designated group limits, required mask and temperature checks at their locations before any of the frights can begin.

Phobia Haunted House features eight different haunts all in one location. While there you can experience Dawn of the Machine, Mind Control, Genetic Nightmare, Clown Mania, a Darke Institute and separate free-standing attractions. For there full schedule, click here.

If you think you’re brave enough to make it through the Houston Terror Dome, they also have a wide variety of frights for you. This year they have improved their haunt with new themes, new effects, and new characters to ensure not even last year’s Haunt could prepare you for what’s inside. Whatever you fear, you’ll find it inside of the terror dome. They also have a full list of dates that they are open for the witching season and are ready to welcome guests with all new safety protocols in place.