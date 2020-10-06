Great Halloween costumes you can buy for less at Goodwill Houston

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Halloween is just around the corner, and if you are looking for Halloween costumes that won’t break the bank, thrift shopping is just what you need!

Barbie Parker, Vice President of Fund Development and Community Relations with Goodwill Houston, shared human and pet costume ideas to help you stay on budget.

Goodwill not only has costumes ready to purchase, but they also have a book where you can flip through costume ideas for you to create a “spooktacular” look using separate pieces from the store.

Check out Parker’s complete interview in the video above to see some options available, and how you can get kids costumes for under $5.

If you want more information about Goodwill Houston, you can call 713-692-6221, or you can visit their website goodwillhouston.org.