Watch over 120 live goats “work” at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center this week

HOUSTON – What’s better than having a high priced, heavy lawn mower cut your grass? Have GOATS do it for you!

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center has brought in more than 120 goats to assist with “mowing” slopes with overgrown vegetation around their two Woodway ponds.

The goats from, Rent-A-Ruminant Texas, will focus on 1.5 acres of land around the North and South Woodway ponds this week, now through Saturday. (10/10)

The goats are literally onsite to do what comes naturally – grazing – and working on one pond area at a time. The public is welcome to view the goats “at work” on any day while they’re here.

The goats are contained in designated areas, and they are managed by a goat wrangler.

The Houston Arboretum welcomes visitors from 7 a.m. to dusk every day. Admission is free; there is a small parking fee daily, except on Thursdays, when it’s free.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Christine Mansfield from the Houston Arboretum, and Kyle Carr, Rent-A-Ruminant Owner.