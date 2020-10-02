New Cherry on-demand mobile nail service brings salon right to you

HOUSTON – Whether it’s getting your hair done, going shopping, or getting your nails done, so many of our pre-COVID self-care routines have been put on hold.

We found a solution – the trendy new Cherry on-demand mobile nail service. It’s just like going to a salon, but more convenient as the nail tech comes to you.

The app was co-founded by Amber Venz of Reward Style, and Whitney Wolfe Herd of Bumble, and they just recently launched in the greater Houston area.

Cherry is all about convenience, social distancing, and balancing work and family lives, while still taking time for yourself. Plus, they’re offering $10 off your manicure with code “HOUSTONLIFE.”

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives the Cherry app service a try!