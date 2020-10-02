Houston’s Under the Volcano shares cocktails recipes to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

HOUSTON – It’s Friday and Happy Hour, and we’re celebrating with a nod to Hispanic Heritage Month. Under the Volcano owner Peter Mitchell shares their recipes to mix up a classic Cuban Mojito and Peruvian Pisco Sour, as well as the history behind the long-standing neighborhood bar in Rice Village.

Under the Volcano opened in 1989, celebrating its 30th birthday in 2019. The business stakes its claim as the first craft cocktail bar in Houston, using only fresh ingredients in its unique Latin-infused menu. Serving drinks like the Brazilian Caipirinha and bites like Argentine Ñoquis in a Day of the Dead themed venue, it’s no wonder the spot has been a local fave for decades.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and to promote the upcoming Day of the Dead celebration, Mitchell shared two classic cocktail recipes to help us get the party started.

CUBAN MOJITO

Ingredients:

1½ oz. white rum

10 mint leaves

½ oz. simple syrup

¾ oz. lime juice

Soda

Directions:

In a tall glass, muddle mint with splash of soda Add simple syrup and lime juice Fill glass with ice Add rum and top off with soda Add a dash of Angostura bitters Enjoy!

PERUVIAN PISCO SOUR

Ingredients:

1½ oz. Pisco

¾ oz. lime juice

¾ oz. simple syrup

1 egg white

1 lime wedge

Sugar for rim

Directions:

Use the lime wedge to wet the rim of the snifter Place the snifter upside down into a plate of sugar to coat the rim Add all ingredients to shaker Dry shake for 30 sec. Add ice and shake vigorously for 10 sec. Strain into snifter Decorate with a dash of Angostura bitters Enjoy!

Under the Volcano will host its annual Day of the Dead bash on Sunday, November 1. Though the celebration will be a bit more subdued this year due to the pandemic, guests can still expect to enjoy a traditional altar, pan de muertos and tamales amongst festive decor. The bar is currently operating at 25% capacity per state mandate and requires all guests to wear masks when entering and walking around the business.

