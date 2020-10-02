Houston’s largest farmers market, Urban Harvest helping community with nutritional clinic and outreach program

HOUSTON – Houston’s Urban Harvest farmers market has been in operation since 1994 and has become recognized in Houston as a market that gives back to the community. They are focused on educating the community about how sustainable fruits and vegetables can flourish in Houston’s unique climate, and locally grown, healthy food can revitalize and empower our region.

For the fall season, they’ve partnered up with another non-profit called Plant It Forward which empowers refugees to develop sustainable urban farming businesses that produce fresh, healthy food for our community. They then incorporate that mission into the Sydenham Clinic, another great mission that is set against the tree-lined backdrop of Houston’s River Oaks neighborhood, Sydenham Clinic caters to its valued members looking to prioritize their health, improve wellbeing and understand the investment required to achieve real and meaningful change through preventive, proactive and personalized care. The first-to-market concept serves as a sanctuary for luxury lifestyle management utilizing precision medicine.

Urban Harvest educational program

