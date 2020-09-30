The Bayou Preservation Association helps protect Houston’s waterways and their wildlife

HOUSTON – You may not realize it, but there are miles and miles of different waterways, bayous and streams all over Houston. They don’t call us the Bayou City for nothing!

The Bayou Preservation Association stands behind caring for all of those waterways, including some of the wildlife that lives in them.

Their mission is to celebrate, protect and restore the natural richness of all 2500 miles of waterways, bayous, and streams, including 22 watersheds.

Their annual symposium will be virtual this year, and the theme is ‘Bayou Diversity: Celebrate, Protect & Restore.’ They will have many interesting key speakers and presentations throughout this conference.

One quite fascinating presentation will be from Regional Scientist Eric Munscher with the Turtle Survival Alliance. He’ll be speaking about the alligator snapping turtle, which is found in our bayou.

You can still sign up for their symposium online at www.bayoupreservation.org.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with BPA President/CEO Sarah P. Bernhardt, and TSA’s Eric Munscher about different ways you can help our waterways.