Get the 411 about ‘5th Ward,’ drama series set and filmed in Houston

HOUSTON – The Urban Movie Channel’s “5th Ward: The Series” is a show based on fictional characters living in Houston’s Fifth Ward -- which is one of the city’s 6 historic wards.

Greg Carter -- who created, wrote and produced the show -- and veteran actor Reginald T. Dorsey, shared details about this production that just wrapped its second season and was filmed in Houston.

The show follows single mom Mina, played by actress and singer Mya, her sons, local politicians and people in the community.

Mya as Mina in 5th Ward: The Series (Urban Movie Channel)

Carter, who is a native Houstonian is proud of showcase the city to the rest of the country and work with local talent.

“We have such talented people in front of the camera. Most of those people are from Houston or maybe even from the Fifth Ward neighborhood. For me, that we have people behind the camera that are mainly from Houston, that’s a very big deal, and I hold that responsibility really close to my heart because I do feel that we have a vibrant community of film people who live here in the Houston area. And so, showcasing that talent to the world is an important part of my journey,” said Carter who is committed in highlighting the city’s diversity in front and behind the scenes.

Ray Ray (Carter Redwood) and Jazmine (Allison Nyguen) ("5th Ward" Urban Movie Channel)

“One of the things about the show is that it takes place in Fifth Ward and that is not a monolithic racially block of a neighborhood. There are Latino people, Asian, Anglo, Far Middle East people living in Fifth Ward. So, we have such a racial diversity and mix of people, I wanted to make sure that’s reflected,” explained Carter.

Huong (Junie Hoang) and daughter Jazmine) (Allison Ngyuen) on "5th Ward: The Series" (Urban Movie Channel)

“If you turn that camera around, and you looked at our crew, you see that same kind of methodology in trying to make sure that we have equal voices heard. So, it’s a very big part of who I am,” said Carter, who’s working on season 3 of the show.

Reginald Dorsey as Chief Lewis (5th Ward, Urban Movie Channel)

Dallas native Reginald T. Dorsey plays police chief Leroy Lewis on the show, whose character is trying to keep peace amid division in the community.

“It was a pleasure to be able to step into those shoes that Greg created for me as a character; and I based a lot of the ethics and the way that this particular character carried itself on the chief of the Houston PD, so that was an honor,” said Dorsey, who has appeared on classic shows like “21 Jump St.”, “The A-Team,” “Knight Rider,” and “Magnum P.I.”

To see their complete interview, watch the video above.

You can stream Season 1 and 2 of “5th Ward: The Series'” here.

You can use the promo code 5THWARD30 to watch the show for free for 30 days.

And to see the trailer for “5th Ward: The Series,” watch the video below.