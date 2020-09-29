Get2Know The Texicana Mamas: three singers honoring their Hispanic heritage

HOUSTON – After years pursuing their passion for music on their own, three Tejanas from San Antonio decided to join forces to create a bilingual record that celebrates their Mexican American roots.

They’re Tish Hinojosa, Stephanie Urbina Jones and Patricia Vonne, known as The Texicana Mamas.

Here are some facts you need to know about the group and their vibrant musical project.

1. They debuted at Nashville’s famed Bluebird Café in the fall of 2018.

All three women grew up in and around San Antonio, and all three have distinguished solo careers as singer-songwriters. But after taking the stage in Nashville for a night celebrating Latinas, they decided to collaborate on a record together.

2. The Texicana Mamas are a cross-cultural musical fusion.

The group’s Tex-Mex music borrows from both sides of the border, mixing Americana and folk influences with traditional South Texas/Mexican genres, including corridos, conjunto, norteño, mariachi, and ranchera.

3. Their album has original compositions as well as covers.

It's #NewMusicFriday & our debut album #TheTexicanaMamas is finally here! Get ready for bicultural, groove-laden, genre-compounding, powerfully individual, and collectively joyful music that was made when 3 fierce Latinas came together!

Listen/purchase:https://t.co/K2ekQIgCIw pic.twitter.com/LdZqaYOnoD — TheTexicanaMamas (@TexicanaMamas) August 21, 2020

The Texicana Mamas released their self-titled debut album in August.

Many songs on the album were written by Hinojosa, Vonne and Urbina Jones, like “Cocina de Amor” (“Kitchen of Love”) or “Amigas de Corazon” (“Friends of the Heart”), that speak about friendship, family, and highlight cultural pride and identity.

However, they also have covers of Linda Ronstadt’s “Lo Siento Mi Vida,”, and Los Lobos' “Canción del Mariachi,” which was featured prominently in the 1995 film Desperado.

4. One of the Texicana Mamas has appeared on the silver screen.

Zorro Girl is back! in Sin City 2 "A Dame to Kill For" Release date August 22nd 2014! www.facebook.com/sincitymovie Posted by Patricia Vonne Fan Page on Wednesday, June 4, 2014

Patricia Vonne is not only a singer-songwriter whose song “Traeme Paz” was featured in the film Once Upon a Time in Mexico. She’s also a talented actress.

Family style w/ Robert Rodriguez at Antone's for the "Make A Wish Foundation." Posted by Patricia Vonne Fan Page on Monday, March 29, 2010

Some of her movie credits include Spykids, Desperado, and Sin City, playing the role of Dallas/Zorro Girl and directed by her brother, Robert Rodriguez.

5. They’re partnering with Voto Latino.

The group is using their voice to encourage Latinos to get out and vote in the upcoming election.

You can listen to The Texicana Mama’s music on all streaming platforms.

