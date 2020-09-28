Slimming Down Quick with Innovative Lasers of Houston

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – So many people get frustrated with losing weight and with so many different weight loss programs, diets, and pills floating around the market, it can be really confusing and hard to know which one really works. CEO of Innovative Lasers of Houston, Laura Alexis showcases an FDA approved laser technology that promises to help you get a better-looking body without painful surgery and in a matter of time.

Innovative Lasers of Houston is offering a special for Houston Life viewers, the first 100 callers will receive 6 sessions for only $1000, a package which normally cost $2400. You’ll also get an additional three free sessions if you mention you saw Innovative Lasers of Houston on “Houston Life”.

All you have to do to get closer to the body of your dreams is call them at 281-888-3094 or visit their website at www.innovativelasersofhouston.com for a free consultation.