How deep brain stimulation surgery can help patients with Parkinson’s disease

HOUSTON – If you or a loved one is struggling with Parkinson’s disease or other neurological movement disorders, there’s a new procedure coming to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center that promises to help with symptoms.

Dr. Sam Javedan, neurosurgeon with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, shared more details about this surgery.

“It’s an implant that we place in a very specific part of the brain and we use a very thin implant, less of the thickness of a pencil. But this is implanted into a very specific portion of the brain and it delivers a local electrical current and that can suppress tremors and other motor symptoms of Parkinson’s disease,” said Javedan.

“It’s been FDA approved for over 15 years, but it’s become very refined and simplified and we now have it in community hospital settings such as out here in The Woodlands,” said Javedan, who mentioned how it can also improve symptoms for many other neurological conditions.

For more information about deep brain stimulation surgery, you can call Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center at 713-897-5900, or go to their website, neuro.memorialhermann.org.

