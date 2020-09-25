The Mavericks’ Raul Malo embraces his Latin roots on the band’s new album

HOUSTON – With a career spanning more than three decades, Grammy-winning country-rockers The Mavericks have embarked on a new adventure that showcases Latin America’s diverse musical styles and the band’s unique sound.

Raul Malo, the band’s lead singer and songwriter explained about the inspiration behind their new album entitled En Español.

The Mavericks are known for their country, Americana, and Tejano-infused rock & roll. Also, for the first time the band recorded an all-Spanish album, a concept the band embraced as a whole.

“We’ve always prided ourselves in finding that little thread that connects all kinds of music. We’re always huge music fans, and we listen to all kinds of music, and so I love trying to find that little thread that connects all kinds of music, because in the end, it connects all of us in a very real and very profound, meaningful way,” said Malo, who wrote or co-wrote five of the original tracks included in the album.

“We’re at a point in our lives where, you know, there’s really not too many people that tell us what we can or cannot do and so you know, the time was right to make this record,” said Malo, who also added to this project seven classic Latin songs, including “Sombras Nada Mas,” “Sabor a Mi” or “No Vale la Pena.”

The songs may be sung in Spanish, but the sound It’s certainly all Mavericks.

"This has been a lot of work, but a lot of thought and a lot of time went into it and I’m really proud of the band and our whole team for making this effort.

The Mavericks' new album En Espanol, is available to stream and buy now.

